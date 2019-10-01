Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cracker explosion in East Godavari leaves five battling for lives

Nine women were injured in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Samalkota mandal of East Godavari district on Monday. 

Published: 01st October 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Nine women were injured in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Samalkota mandal of East Godavari district on Monday. They were rushed to the Kakinada government hospital and later to a private hospital where five of the victims were treated for severe burn injuries. Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, Collector D Muralidhar Reddy and SP Nayeem Asmi, who visited the injured at the Venkata Chalapathi Nursing Home in Kakinada, said the cracker unit had a licence and that the government would offer support to the victims. 

The unit at Vetlapalem village was owned by one Bobbarada Sattibabu and named Indira Fireworks. While the five women were working in close proximity to the area where the blast took place, others, who suffered minor injuries, were a little far. The collector, stating that the blast took place all of a sudden, said the unit was working legally and that the officials had conducted regular yearly checks there.  

The injured women were identified as Kakara Anitha (30), Bathina Lovakumari (35), Bonti Chellamma (50), Kongu Laxmi (40), Chilli Veera Raghavamma (40), Koyya Laxmi (50), Bobbara Dhanalaxmi (40), Kankanala Satyaveni (25) and Yasarapu Aruna (27). Stating that strict action would be taken against the factories operating without licences, the minister added that Chief Minister had inquired about the victims and the issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
racker manufacturing unit Samalkota manda East Godavari district Kakinada government hospital Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu Collector D Muralidhar Reddy
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp