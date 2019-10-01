Home States Andhra Pradesh

National banks to have consumer outreach events across Andhra Pradesh in October

As part of the outreach programmes, the banks will offer financial loans to eligible candidates.

Published: 01st October 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 08:01 AM

SBI

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: According to instructions from the Union Ministry of Finance, all nationalised banks would take up customer outreach programmes in a phased manner to empower customers, said KV Nacharaiah, State-level Bankers’ Committee convenor, while addressing a press conference on Monday. 

As part of the outreach programmes, the banks will offer financial loans to eligible candidates. As per the guidelines, all public sector banks (PSBs) should organise outreach camps to take advantage of festive season by providing maximum credit loans disbursements to eligible persons from October 3 to 7, across 10 districts of the State.

Loans such as retail/business loans, housing, vehicle, educational, agriculture, MSME, personal/consumer loans would be given.“In this financial year, we targeted Rs 84,000 crore crop loans, Rs 1.15 lakh crore agricultural, Rs 36,000 crore MSME, Rs 2,333 crore educational loans, among others,” he said. 

Schedule
East Godavari: October 3 and 4
Krishna : October 3 and 7
West Godavari:  October 4 and 5
Chittoor: October 3 and 6
Kurnool: October 4 and 5
Visakhapatnam: October 5 and 6
Guntur: October 5 and 6
Prakasam: October 5 and 7
Nellore: October 6 and 7
Kadapa: October 4 and 5

