Not much progress in Royal Vasishta boat retrieval from Godavari

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The team of experts from Balaji Marines, which was entrusted the task of retrieving the capsized Royal Vasishta boat from Godavari river at Kachuluru, made little progress on day one of its operations on Monday.

According to the district officials, the 22-member team, along with heavy machinery and equipment, went to the site of the boat capsize in the river in mechanised boats and a barge. The team dropped anchors in the river. The anchors are said to have touched a heavy iron object at 300 metres depth in the river, but it is not sure whether it is the capsized boat or not. The operations which went on for 12 hours, were called off at 6 pm due to poor light. The operations will continue on Tuesday.