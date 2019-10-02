750 bags of mid-day meal rice seized in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Acting on reliable information about the alleged diversion of the government-supplied rice meant for mid-day meals, Civil Supplies and Revenue officials conducted joint raids on the office of Ekta Shakti Foundation, an agency that supplies food to schools, at Phrovagunta in Ongole rural on Monday night and seized 750 bags of rice, with each one weighing around 100-kg. They said rice for mid-day meals was packaged and being sold in the open market, due to which many parties had earned huge profits.

After being informed by Ongole Mandal revenue officer (MRO) K Chirunjavi about the issue, the raiding team, which inspected the agency’s office around 11.30 pm, found a rice-laden lorry and a rice polisher on the premises.

The agency’s stock registers and other records, which were checked, showed numerous irregularities.

Later, a case was booked under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 against the agency and the seized stock was handed over to the taluka police.

Though several cases were registered against individuals for buying PDS rice from white ration card holders and fair price shops, this was the first incident in recent times where irregularities in the supply of mid-day meal rice were noticed in Prakasam district.

As the authorities were taking the issue seriously, district joint collector S Shan Mohan issued strict instructions to the concerned officials to take stringent action against the culprits.

“Though there have been previous instances of irregularities in PDS rice supply in the district, we are shocked that an MDM agency that supplies food to children was involved in illegal activity. We are taking the issue very seriously,” the MRO said.

Agency’s office sealed

Permission to buy the rice recycling machine in July 2018 from one B Srinivasa Rao was not taken from the authorities, officials said and added that the rice seized on Monday was brought from Godavari districts. Officials have been asked to lock down the agency’s office