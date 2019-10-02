Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government introduces agriculture and crop patterns to government schools curriculum

VIJAYAWADA: A new paper on agriculture and crop patterns in the State will be introduced in government schools on a pilot basis. “Books on the subject titled ‘Badi nundi polam badiki’ will be released on Wednesday, on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,” said K  Sandhya Rani, Commissioner of School Education Department, at a press conference here on Tuesday.

“Instead of regular classroom learning, the students should learn about farming practices in a practical manner. On a trial basis, the new subject — Telugu supplementary — will be implemented in 1,300 schools. It will have one curriculum for classes I to V and another one for classes VI to X. Almost 400 teachers were trained in the subject so far. There will not be any exams for the subject and it will be more like a practical project,” Rani explained.

She said that the school education department is celebrating the 150th birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on a big scale. A lot of programmes and competitions were already conducted in each district. On Wednesday, a State-level programme will be held at PB Siddhartha Auditorium in Vijayawada. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan will take part in the programme.

Telugu version of film Gandhi and special audio and video programmes on his life were screened in all schools. In partnership with the AP Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, various cultural competitions were conducted in all mandals and districts, in which over one lakh students took part. A national seminar on ‘Nai Talim’  (new teaching) was conducted by the APHRD, in which over 32 presented their papers.

