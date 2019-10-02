Home States Andhra Pradesh

Boat recovery operation still on in Godavari

The operation to recover the capsized tourist boat in River Godavari in September continued on Tuesday.

Drowned Royal Vasitha in Godavari river (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The operation to recover the capsized tourist boat in River Godavari in September continued on Tuesday. The team of experts from Balaji Marines, the private firm that was entrusted with the task to pull out the vessel, pulled 1,500 metres of the iron cable laid around the boat with the help of heavy machinery and released four anchors into the river.  

The 25-member team said the cable hit something firm when it was being pulled out, but did not know what it was, and hoped that the next day of operation would bring with it a significant development. Later, the operation was halted after the sunset.

Special teams formed to nab former MP: DIG

CI Sekhar Babu was suspended for negligence in a case booked against former MP Harsh Kumar for his remarks on the boat tragedy, Eluru Range DIG AS Khan said on Tuesday.  Special teams have been formed to nab the former MP. “Harsha Kumar did not respond to our notices and has violated the court order.”

