Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy asks officials to end political meddling, mafia in sand supply

Jagan also directed officials to ensure that corporations will provide loans to BC, SC and ST unemployed youth to buy vehicles to transport sand.

Published: 02nd October 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked officials not to encourage any kind of political interference in supply and transportation of sand and also to act tough against sand mafia.
Taking stock of the situation during a review meeting on the Spandana programme with district collectors and police, Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to immediately address the issues relating to sand supply and evolve a mechanism that works in the better interest of the people.

“Do not encourage political recommendations and give no room for corruption in sand supply. I will give a free hand to officials to root out sand mafia,’’ asserted Jagan. He also instructed officials to set up check-posts at borders to ensure that sand is not exported to other States.

“All the sand reaches in the State should be open and an official of joint collector’s rank should be appointed as in-charge to oversee supply and transportation of sand in districts. As floods are receding, sand is available. There should be a price reduction,’’ he said and added that there should be a change in the system in the next three months.

Stressing the need for tackling the sand shortage, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government will pay `4.90 per kilometre to those who come forward to transport sand.

Jagan also directed officials to ensure that corporations will provide loans to BC, SC and ST unemployed youth to buy vehicles to transport sand. Meanwhile, district collectors told the CM that rains were hampering transportation of sand.

Village Secretariat launch today
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Village/Ward Secretariat system by unveiling a pylon at Karapa in East Godavari on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sand sand mafia Spandana programme Village Secretariat
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp