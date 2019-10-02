Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa district stood first in country in Jal Shakti Abhiyan implementation

District bags 80 points by implementing works taken up under 5 categories; Sangareddy of Telangana comes 2nd 

Published: 02nd October 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Well works under Jal Shakti Abhiyan at Alladupalle in Kadapa district I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa district stood first in the country in the Jal Shakti Abhiyan implementation with 80.38 points. It has successfully implemented all the programmes taken up under five categories. The rankings were announced in New Delhi.

Sangareddy of Telangana came second in the country with 78.27 points while Banas Kantha district of Gujarat came third with 77.76 points.

In Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool is at 30th position, Chittoor at 49, Guntur 51, West Godavari 53, Krishna district 63, Srikakulam 64, Anantapur 67 and Prakasam 82 among the 255 districts in the country where the Jal Shakti Abhiyan was taken up. With an objective to effectively harvest each and every raindrop of water so as to recharge the groundwater table,  the Union Ministry of Water Resources launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan in 255 water-stressed districts across the country on July 1, 2019. In Andhra Pradesh, nine out of 13 districts were selected for the programme. The scheme, planned till September 15, was extended up to September 30 later.

All four Rayalaseema districts — Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Chittoor —were among the nine districts from the State. In Kadapa, a total of 13 mandals were covered under the scheme.Under the supervision of the Special Officer from the Centre on deputation in coordination with district and State officials, several programmes were initiated in five different categories (intervention areas) -- water conservation and rainwater harvesting; renovation of traditional and other water bodies/tanks; reuse and recharge structures watershed development and intensive afforestation.

‘Proud moment’

Expressing happiness over the district ranking first in the country, District Water Management  Agency (DWMA) project director P Yadhu Bhushan Reddy said district administration led by district collector C Hari Kiran, central nodal officer Suresh Kumar and staff of his department strived to bring the district’s ranking from 222 on August 5 among 255 districts to the top place. He observed that even the staff had forfeited six public holidays to reach the target and today all are proud of their efforts.

According to him, under water conservation and rainwater harvesting, various works including stagged trenches, water absorption trenches, check dams, mini percolation tanks, percolation tanks, drought pond, farm ponds, cattle ponds, boundary trench, soil moisture conservation trenches and rain harvesting structures in public institutions were taken up.

Under renovation of traditional and other water bodies, restoration of minor irrigation tanks, restoration of cascade tanks, desilting of irrigation channels were taken up. Under reuse, borewell recharge structure category works pertaining to borewell recharge structures, soak pits at individual and community levels were taken up. Under the watershed development category, staggered trenches, gully plugs and percolation tanks were taken up and under intensive afforestation category, seedlings and plantations were taken up on a large scale in public and forest lands. “In all the five categories, 19,559 works were taken up out of which 5,542 works were completed and 14,016 are under progress. Of the 8,763 rain harvesting works, 3,736 were completed and the rest are in various stages of progress. In the traditional water, structure works category, a total 1,767 were taken up, of which 99 were completed so far. In the case of afforestation works, a total of 5,215 works were taken up, of which 763 have been completed,” he explained.

The works started showing results during the recent heavy rain and floods in the district. The water was effectively stored in minor irrigation tanks, rain harvesting pits, irrigation channels, farm ponds and soak pits.  The groundwater also has reportedly improved in places, where the levels have dipped during summer.

Kadapa DWMA with the slogan ‘Save Water - Save Life’ conducted 60,207 Kisan melas, the highest in the country. In these melas, farmers, students, and the general public have been involved to create awareness on water conservation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kadapa district Jal Shakti Abhiyan implementation Banas Kantha district Anantapur Prakasam Srikakulam Krishna Guntur
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp