Release NREGS wages soon, Chandrababu Naidu urges CM Jagan Reddy

Unfortunately, even MGNREGS, which is providing succour to lakhs of poor people, has also been rendered ineffective by the present government, he observed.

Published: 02nd October 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing dismay and concern over the delay in the payment of wages under MGNREGS and clearing the bill submitted for the works done, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding immediate release of funds along with State share for the payments of wages and clearance of bills.

In the letter, he said any new government adopts a progressive approach by taking up development works, but in the last four months, the new government seems to have adopted regressive approach by resorting to cancellation of bills, demolitions and stalling the works.

Unfortunately, even MGNREGS, which is providing succour to lakhs of poor people, has also been rendered ineffective by the present government, he observed. The former Chief Minister also accused the present government of diverting MGNREGS funds for other programs.

According to him, the Centre had released a total Rs 1,845 crore in three instalments from April 9, 2019, stating that the funds should be released to State Employment Guarantee Fund in three days form the time they were released by the Central Government along with State Government’s share. However, the same was not done, which not only makes the future fund releases under MGNREGS difficult but also puts an additional burden in the form of interest at 12 per cent for the days delayed in the transfer of funds.

“The TDP Government-linked 22 different departments to MGNREGS under convergence system and took up several activities, winning accolades and awards. But, unfortunately, the present government attitude is undoing all the good work done, he rued.   

