Round-the-clock medical services for pilgrims during Brahmotsavams at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD chief medical officer Dr S Nageswara Rao has said that the department has set up mobile clinics to offer services to the needy pilgrims during Brahmotsavams.

Briefing the media at the media centre, the CMO said that six dispensaries, six first-aid centres and an Apollo Cardiac Centre had been offering round-the-clock services at Tirumala. “We have deployed 40 doctors and 90 paramedical staff and also set up emergency cells at Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD), SV Medical College and Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS). For Garuda Seva, we have set up mobile clinics in all four corners of the Mada Streets to cater to the needs of pilgrims,’’ Nageswara Rao said.