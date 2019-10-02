Thousands witness Chinna Sesha Vahanam procession on day two of Brahmotsavams

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Thousands of devotees witnessed the procession of Chinna Sesha Vahanam organised on the second day of the ongoing nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Tuesday.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy mounted atop the five-hooded golden Chinna Sesha Vahanam was taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets encircling the sacred shrine offering a feast to the eyes of the congregated devotees. While scores of cultural and bhajan troops who danced in tandem to the rhythmic beat of the traditional drums preceded the procession, the ‘Veda Gosti’ - a band of Sri Vaishnavite scholars headed by both the senior and junior pontiffs of the hill temple formed the front of the colourful procession.

To add to the grandeur was half-a-dozen well-trained caparisoned elephants, horses and bulls that marched in all their majesty behind the Brahma Ratham much to the delight of the assembled devotees. According to mythology, it is believed that Chinna Sesha is the personification of Vasuki - the king of serpents. To make the human race conscious of the divine Kundalini energy which enables one reach the 8.4 millionth manifestations - the last in the cosmic life cycle the Lord rides Chinna Sesha Vahanam.

Later in the afternoon Snapana Thriumanjanam was ceremoniously conducted to the deities inside the main temple complex. The deities seated on a high altar were given a celestial bath with scented water, sandalwood paste and tulsi.

A floral treat for the eyes

Tirumala: The garlands, knitted with the seeds of broad beans and peanuts was the cynosure of all eyes of devotees during Snapana Thirumanjanam on Tuesday. The special abhishekam was performed to the processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, seated on a special platform at Ranganayakula Mandapam, amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by pundits. Deities were decked up with nine varieties of garlands during the event, which lasted for nearly two hours. According to garden wing deputy director Srinivasulu, garlands made of peanuts, bean seeds, pagadapu flowers, dry cherries etc., were used for the first time for the fete.