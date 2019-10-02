Undavalli all praise for Jagan Mohan Reddy government

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has cautioned Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to be wary of the fact that former Chief Minister’s like PV Narasimha Rao and NT Rama Rao, who had won with more than 50 per cent of votes, had to step down due to lack of support of MLAs.

“If we see the past, late PV Narasimha Rao also came to power with 51 per cent of votes. Unfortunately, he was forced to step down after nine months,’’ he said and went on to add that similar was the fate of NT Rama Rao, who came to power in 1994 with 54 per cent of votes. “Then Chandrababu Naidu dethroned him after nine months,’’ he said and added that in both the instances, there was no opposition from the public. Undavalli stated that Jagan has to lead his party and the government in a sensible manner by satisfying his MLAs, he opined.

According to him, positive results are yielding in reverse tendering. “Efforts and decisions of the Jagan government will curb corruption at a higher level,’’ he observed.