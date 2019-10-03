3rd plan to lift Royal Vasishta underway

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Balaji Marines continued its operation to retrieve capsized tourist boat Royal Vasishta from River Godavari at Katchalu in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district on Wednesday.

The Royal Vasista tourist boat was ferrying 77 persons to Papikondalu when the accident occurred on September 15. Fifteen tourists and a couple of the boat crew were still missing and the rescue teams retrieved 36 bodies from the river at different places. Balaji Marines started its operation to retrieve the boat on Monday.

The company, which was assigned for the boat salvage job for around Rs 22.70 lakh, has been trying its third plan as its first two plans failed. Under the first plan, it tried to lift the boat by fitting two anchors at the two sides of the capsized boat. Around 2,000 meter iron rope were used of the operation.

In the second plan, the company tried to lift the boat from the water using around 2,000 iron ropes. In the third plan, the firm is trying lift the boat by connecting anchors to four sides of the boat. The operation will continue on Thursday morning, an official said.