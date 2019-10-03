4,550 sq ft pencil drawing of Gandhi unveiled

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, along with MLC Yandapalli Srinivasulu Reddy, unveiled perhaps the largest pencil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, measuring 4,550 sq ft, at the Gandhi Bhavan, marking the Father of the Nation’s birth anniversary in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the MLA said that it was the need of the hour that people followed the principles of Mahatma Gandhi in their day-to-day activities. He said that Mahatma Gandhi visited the temple town and addressed a public meeting at the present Gandhi Road.

“We are taking a sanitation drive in the name of ‘Swachh Bharat’ all over India. But way back in 1915, as many as 25,000 people attended a conference held by the Congress party. Mahatma Gandhi himself cleaned the defecation of the thousands of people to make the place clean,” he said.