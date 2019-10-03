Home States Andhra Pradesh

4,550 sq ft pencil drawing of Gandhi unveiled

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the MLA said that it was the need of the hour that people followed the principles of Mahatma Gandhi in their day-to-day activities.

Published: 03rd October 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, along with MLC Yandapalli Srinivasulu Reddy, unveiled perhaps the largest pencil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, measuring 4,550 sq ft, at the Gandhi Bhavan, marking the Father of the Nation’s birth anniversary in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the MLA said that it was the need of the hour that people followed the principles of Mahatma Gandhi in their day-to-day activities. He said that Mahatma Gandhi visited the temple town and addressed a public meeting at the present Gandhi Road.

“We are taking a sanitation drive in the name of ‘Swachh Bharat’ all over India. But way back in 1915, as many as 25,000 people attended a conference held by the Congress party. Mahatma Gandhi himself cleaned the defecation of the thousands of people to make the place clean,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp