After Jagan letter to KCR, SCCL ups  coal supply to 30,000 MT from 15,000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The supply of coal to Andhra Pradesh has been stepped up with the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) increasing the delivery from 15,000 metric tonnes (MT) last week to 30,000 MT. The Energy department is also expecting that Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) will increase the supply from 7,500 MT to 19,000 MT.

According to the statement from the Energy department on Wednesday, the increased supply was in response to the request of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao last week. “The coal rake receipts from the SCCL for our thermal power plants improved from four to eight, taking the earlier 15,000 MT coal to 30,000 MT. Similarly, the MCL is planning to step up the supplies from 7,500 MT to 19,000 MT,” APGENCO Managing Director B Sreedhar explained.

Increased power demand along with unavailability of coal ‘adversely’ hit the thermal power generation in the State, leading to outages in areas under both the APSPDCL and APEPDCL. While 70,000 MT of coal is required to run units at 85 per cent plant load factor (PLF), the State received only 45,000 MT last week.

Subsequently, Jagan wrote to Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi requesting alternative arrangement for coal supply, and to Telangana Chief Minister KCR. In fact, the government also asked the APGENCO to identify private power companies such as Jindal Power in Odisha to buy coal from them through the clause that allows private firms to sell 25 per cent of its production in open market through Coal India. It also mulled to explore possibilities of buying coal from Central Coalfields and from mines of Odisha GENCO.

The Principal Secretary (CM), Praveen Prakash, also met the officials of Union Coal Ministry on Monday, and APGENCO officials met Coal India Ltd (CIL) officials in Kolkata on Tuesday. The CIL has promised to send five rakes from MCL.

Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is also monitoring the situation with APGENCO and Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli to apprise the Chief Minister for further action, if needed. The Energy Secretary has asked APGENCO officials to continue their discussions with officials of various coal producing companies to improve coal supplies. The shortfall in the coal reserves was also a resultant of the decreased mining activity in MCL due to an accident, subsequent employee strikes and monsoon.

Unavailability of coal hits production

