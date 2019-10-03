Beggar’s son lands village secretariat engg assistant job 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: It is an incredible story of a youth from a beggar’s family bagging a government job probably for the first time since independence.Allu Lokeswara Rao, who has finished his B Tech, was selected as an engineering assistant in the recent village secretariat recruitment.

About 450 families are residing in various mandals of the district, including 150 in Bairi Sarangipuram alone. The profession of the Gangireddula community is to perform shows with bulls and begging.

Speaking to TNIE, Rao said, “I come from a mobile community. I was studying B Tech final-year in Anakapalle when the government notification for village ward secretariat recruitment was released. It was my mother’s wish to see me as a government employee that egged me on. My joy knew no bounds when I was selected.” The literacy rate in the community is poor, Rao said.

Taking inspiration from Rao, several people of the community are giving priority to education, Gangireddula community district vice president Yedlapalli Viswanadham said.“Several youths from the community are currently working as mechanics, drivers, rice mill drivers.

Though the youth have settled in private jobs, but they go for begging from January to March every year, without fail. We collect rice for the whole year in these months. The State government should provide quota in government jobs to my community members,” he added.

“Former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had handed over house sites to people of our community, but in the absence of a government grant for constructing houses, we have built huts on the land,” Allu Lokeswara Rao lamented.