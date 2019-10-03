Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cricket betting racket busted, 16 arrested

Police: Accused operated in both Telugu States, had links with persons of influence

Published: 03rd October 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With the arrest of 16 persons in Ongole on Wednesday, Prakasam police said they found out about a cricket betting racket that has roots in both the Telugu speaking states. Bookies and organisers were among the persons who were arrested in the raid. The police also seized Rs 16.11 lakh cash, a communication device, 18 mobile phones and two laptops.

SP Siddharatha Koushal, who addressed the media here, said the police had leads that persons of influence had links with the racketeers. The cricket betting gang was operating in Ongole for a long time and that some of the punters, among whom were students and working professionals, had even committed suicide after losing money and finding themselves unable to pay their debts, the SP added.  

The organisers were identified as Poosapati Lakshmaiah and Kommisetty Ramesh. Ramesh, who was previously arrested for ganja possession and transportation, had recruited other members of the gang during his time in Ongole prison.

Special teams, which were formed after the police were tipped off about the details of the gang, arrested the 16 accused from near ABM College Junction. The accused–Kommisetti Ramesh (52), Saagiraju Surendra Varma (26), Sunkara Siva sankar (32),  Cheedella KV Siva Kumar (36), Vemula Ramakrishna (46), G Sudhakar Reddy (48), Gubbala Poorna Chandra Rao (49), Pidimarri Srinu (43), Karna Prasad (40), Mahankali MohanRaju (23), Tiruveedhula Dileep (33), Shaik Rabbani (43), K Chinna Venkata Rao (36), Shaik Masthan (34) A Chenchu Mohan (40), Gadde Sudhakar (32)–were produced before the media and will be presented before the court soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp