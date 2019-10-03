Cricket betting racket busted, 16 arrested

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With the arrest of 16 persons in Ongole on Wednesday, Prakasam police said they found out about a cricket betting racket that has roots in both the Telugu speaking states. Bookies and organisers were among the persons who were arrested in the raid. The police also seized Rs 16.11 lakh cash, a communication device, 18 mobile phones and two laptops.

SP Siddharatha Koushal, who addressed the media here, said the police had leads that persons of influence had links with the racketeers. The cricket betting gang was operating in Ongole for a long time and that some of the punters, among whom were students and working professionals, had even committed suicide after losing money and finding themselves unable to pay their debts, the SP added.

The organisers were identified as Poosapati Lakshmaiah and Kommisetty Ramesh. Ramesh, who was previously arrested for ganja possession and transportation, had recruited other members of the gang during his time in Ongole prison.

Special teams, which were formed after the police were tipped off about the details of the gang, arrested the 16 accused from near ABM College Junction. The accused–Kommisetti Ramesh (52), Saagiraju Surendra Varma (26), Sunkara Siva sankar (32), Cheedella KV Siva Kumar (36), Vemula Ramakrishna (46), G Sudhakar Reddy (48), Gubbala Poorna Chandra Rao (49), Pidimarri Srinu (43), Karna Prasad (40), Mahankali MohanRaju (23), Tiruveedhula Dileep (33), Shaik Rabbani (43), K Chinna Venkata Rao (36), Shaik Masthan (34) A Chenchu Mohan (40), Gadde Sudhakar (32)–were produced before the media and will be presented before the court soon.