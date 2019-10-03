Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt calls for objections to rename TTD SO as Addl EO

The Endowments department, in a GO issued, said that an amendment would be made to the item (v) of rule 8 of the Endowments Act  to redesignate the Special Officer as Additional EO.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to redesignate the post of Special Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) as Additional Executive Officer and called for any objections or suggestions from individuals on the subject.

“Notice is hereby given that the said amendment will be taken into consideration by the government on or after the expiry of 30 days from the date of its publication in the Andhra Pradesh Gazette and that any objections or suggestions which may be received from any person with respect thereto before the expiry of the aforesaid period may be considered by the government. The objections and suggestions should be addressed to the Special Chief Secretary to Government (Lands & Endowments), Revenue Department, AP Secretariat, Velagapudi,’’ the GO read.

The YSRC government had appointed AV Dharma Reddy as the Special Officer in place of K Sreenivasa Raju, who was the Tirumala Joint EO, a couple of months back. Now, it wants to redesignate the post of SO as Additional EO.

