Harichandan urges youngsters to follow Mahatma’s principles

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan took part in various events marking Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, on Wednesday. After participating in the celebrations at the Bapu Museum in Vijayawada, he attended a programme jointly organised by the AP School Education department and AP Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi.

“Mahatma Gandhi showed to the world that freedom could be achieved through peaceful means and his words of wisdom apply to all aspects of human life,” he said at the education department event, adding that Mahatma’s teachings inspired many world leaders such as Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela.

He stressed the need for the younger generation to follow Gandhi’s principles and lead life with punctuality and discipline. Gandhi’s teachings transcended all generations and stand equally relevant today, he added.

The Governor also honoured freedom fighters TC Rajan, 102, from Palamaner in Chittoor district, Ravuri Arjuna Rao and Manorama from Krishna district and Pavuluri Sivaramakrishnaiah from Guntur district on the occasion.

Harichandan also appreciated the dance drama performed by children depicting notable incidents of India’s struggle for independence. He also presented certificates to students, who stood first in the essay writing, elocution, drawing, singing, slogan writing and quiz competitions conducted by the education department Smaraka Nidhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The Governor also released a book titled ‘Badi nunchi polam badi ki’, brought out by the School Education department and released a CD brought out by the Smaraka Nidhi, showcasing their activities and a special issue of ‘Grandhalaya Sarvaswam’, brought out by the Andhra Pradesh Library Association. School Education Principal Secretary B Rajasekhar, Commissioner of School Education Sandhya Rani, Secretary to the Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena, Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary celebrations committee convener Dr Rashmi attended.