Home States Andhra Pradesh

Loan disbursal initiative in Prakasam from October 3

The financial aid will be provided for retail, agriculture, vehicle, home, MSME, education and personal needs of consumers.

Published: 03rd October 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A district-level bankers meet was held here at the Andhra Bank Zonal Office on Tuesday and the participants decided to sanction loans under the first phase of customers outreach initiative(COI) from October 3 to 7. The financial aid will be provided for retail, agriculture, vehicle, home, MSME, education and personal needs of consumers.

As part of the initiative, the banks would conduct workshops in Ongole and Markapur, and the Collector would distribute loan sanction papers to the beneficiaries in a function at the district headquarters on October 7.

The initiative was designed as per the directives of Union Finance Ministry to enhance the purchase capacity of the public in the backdrop of a financial slowdown, which is prevailing across the country.

Around 400 districts from across the country were selected for the loan disbursal programme, out of which 250 were chosen for its first phase.

In this connection, Andhra Bank, as the leading bank of the district, would conduct a workshop at Markapur on October 5 and another on October 7 in Ongole.

As the district experienced a good monsoon this year, records indicated that there had been a crop surplus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp