Loan disbursal initiative in Prakasam from October 3

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A district-level bankers meet was held here at the Andhra Bank Zonal Office on Tuesday and the participants decided to sanction loans under the first phase of customers outreach initiative(COI) from October 3 to 7. The financial aid will be provided for retail, agriculture, vehicle, home, MSME, education and personal needs of consumers.

As part of the initiative, the banks would conduct workshops in Ongole and Markapur, and the Collector would distribute loan sanction papers to the beneficiaries in a function at the district headquarters on October 7.

The initiative was designed as per the directives of Union Finance Ministry to enhance the purchase capacity of the public in the backdrop of a financial slowdown, which is prevailing across the country.

Around 400 districts from across the country were selected for the loan disbursal programme, out of which 250 were chosen for its first phase.

In this connection, Andhra Bank, as the leading bank of the district, would conduct a workshop at Markapur on October 5 and another on October 7 in Ongole.

As the district experienced a good monsoon this year, records indicated that there had been a crop surplus.