Lord rides Simha Vahanam majestically

Sri Lakshmi Muttevi By

Express News Service

TIRUMALA: As part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams on Wednesday morning, Sri Malayappa Swamy took a celestial ride on Simha Vahanam and blessed the devotees in Yoga Narasimha Avataram. As Simha, the lion is a symbol of strength, dignity, majesty, ferocious which was reflected in the Vahana Seva. The incarnation of Lord Vishnu as Mrugendrudu is an indication of Lord as a powerful avatar to punish the wrong doers in the universe and protector of the righteous, poor and the weaker sections in the society.

The idols of Narasimha Swamy in Yoga Mudra in Srivari temple and also the idol of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the way to Tirumala, exhibit the significance of Lion (Simha) in the celestial entourage.