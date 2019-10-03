Naidu takes credit for village secretariat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that he had initiated a system similar to village secretariat way back in 2003 when the party was in power, TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is behaving as if AP is his ‘jagir’ (kingdom).

Speaking at a function organised on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in Guntur, Naidu said that Gandhi’s philosophy is always against physical attacks.

“I made it a policy to introduce a good initiative on October 2 every year when I was in power. Right from Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru to the latest Yuva Nestham (in 2018), many schemes or programmes were launched on October 2,’’ he recalled.

Speaking with families of TDP cadre who were either attacked by the ruling party followers or harassed by police in the name of cases, Naidu said that the police have harassed the family of a party follower, Gangalakunta Mekala Ramaiah, for two months in a false case. “Though the case related to a car accident, police have portrayed it as a murder case and harassed Ramaiah for two months,’’ he alleged and said the only mistake of Ramaiah was that he is a TDP supporter.