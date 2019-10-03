Seven SIs in Kurnool sent to vacancy reserve for watching 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' in duty hours

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The hobby of watching a movie on the first day of its release has proved to be the nemesis of a group of seven friends – all sub-inspectors of police of different police stations in the district.

The moment their group selfie, along with the post that they have enjoyed the Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on the first day of its release on October 2 went viral, departmental action was initiated against them as they watched the movie during their duty hours.

The group of seven went to watch Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the early hours of Wednesday at Koilakuntla of Kurnool district where Narasimha Reddy was beheaded by the British forces in 1847.

District SP K Fakeerappa had taken exception to their act and asked them to report to the district police headquarters at Kurnool city immediately. The SP then punished them for dereliction of duty and allegedly kept them under vacancy reserve (VR).

According to sources, seven sub-inspectors of police, including BT Subbaiah of Bandi Atmakur police station, K Hari Prasad of Nandivargam police station, K Jagadeeswara Reddy of Kolimigundla police station, P Ashok of Allagadda special branch, G Preetam Reddy of Racharla police station, B Sreekanth Reddy of Owk police station and Niranjan Reddy of Gospadu police station, all of whom went to watch the movie, belonged to 2009 and 2012 batches.

According to sources, they are friends and have been maintaining close ties for the past few years. Interestingly, they are all fans of mega star Chiranjeevi, who is the hero of the film ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’. The movie is based on real events of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy’s life.

He was beheaded in 1847 by British forces. As per history, Narasimha Reddy belonged to Rupanagudi village in Uyyalawada mandal under limits of Koilakuntla taluka where the seven sub-inspectors watched the movie on the first day of its release. The friends after watching the movie at Koilakuntla took a group selfie before leaving the spot and posted it on Wednesday morning.

However, this news went viral on social media, along with their selfie photo. The SP took the matter on a serious note. He directed DSPs of Nandyal, Allagadda and Dhone to inquire into the matter and submit a report. The news of action taken by the SP immediately went viral on social media that discussed how the SP had booked them.

The SP told TNIE that he had primarily taken disciplinary action against them. The departmental inquiry would be conducted into the incident and necessary directions would be given for a future course of action, he said.