Vijayawada railway station 7th in Swachh ranking

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada railway station secured seventh rank in Non Suburban (NSG) 2 category in the ‘Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat’ survey report released by Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Wednesday. The survey was conducted by the Quality Council of India (IQC) under the guidance of the Ministry of Indian Railways with a mission to improve cleanliness on railway station premises.

In the process, the Vijayawada railway station made it to the top 10 list of the rankings for the third consecutive year. However, it fell three ranks from last year’s 4th rank to 7th in the recent survey.

In the overall rankings among all zones, the South Central Railway (SCR) fell by two ranks from last year’s 2nd position. The performance of the zone comes on account of the excellent ranks attained by its railway stations in both A1 and A category.

This is the fourth time such an audit cum survey has been conducted by the Railways to increase the level of cleanliness by identifying unclean spots/gaps and propel a healthy competition among railway stations.

In A1 railway stations category, Tirupati railway station which made it to the top 10 list in 2018, remained at 70th position this year.

Hyderabad (17), Secunderabad (42), Samarlakota (45), Warangal (51), Kazipet (67), Kacheguda (69), Khammam (80), Nellore (81), Visakhapatnam (84) and Palasa (92) railway stations under the SCR made it to the top 100 list this year.

Meanwhile, in Green Railway Station Scoring in the Zone, Vijayawada station secured third position after Secunderabad (72.5 per cent) and Kacheguda (70.4 per cent) and scored 68.7 per cent with 3.8 per cent green cover, 16.4 per cent liquid waste management, 18 per cent solid waste management, 25.5 per cent energy management and 5 per cent certification, according to the survey report.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya lauded the efforts of the divisional railway managers and staff for making the railway stations under the zone secure better rankings in the cleanliness survey.

The parameters adopted for conducting the survey were — evaluation of process of cleanliness in parking, main entry area, main platform, waiting room, (33.33%) direct observation by QCI assessors of cleanliness in these areas (33.33%) and passenger feedback (33.33%).

A 24x7 control room was set up and images were geo-tagged to monitor the progress of the cleanliness drive, Mallya added.

Clean drive

Vijayawada railway station secured 908.81 marks out of total 1,000 and secured seventh rank in the survey. The component that includes Process Evaluation, Direct Observation and Citizen Feedback weighs 33.33 per cent of the total score

292 Process Evaluation Score

291.37 Direct Observation Score

325.44 Citizen Feedback Score

908.81 Total score achieved by Vijayawada railway station