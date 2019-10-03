Village secretariats will usher in Gram Swaraj: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy kick-started his flagship initiative — Village Secretariats — by unveiling a pylon at Karapa village near Kakinada on Wednesday, translating his poll promise of decentralisation of administration into action.

Jagan introduced the new system with an aim to deliver services and the benefits of various government schemes at the doorstep of the people in rural and urban areas, and put an end to red-tapism and corruption.

Launching the Village Secretariat system, Jagan Mohan Reddy said he conceived the idea after hearing from the people the problems they faced in villages in getting ration cards, pension and benefits of welfare schemes during his marathon padayatra before the elections.

Listing out his government’s plans for farmers, health and education sector in the coming days, Jagan said Village Secretariats and Village Volunteers will play a crucial role in his endeavours. Apart from announcing his plans to launch Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa and distribution of 25 lakh house pattas to the landless poor, Jagan said he wants to see AP become a zero-illiteracy State by the end of his five-year term.

He said YSR Rythu Bharosa will be implemented from October 15 and YSR Vahana Mitra from October 4. Under Rythu Bharosa, each farmer will get Rs 15,000 and, under Vahana Mitra, the government will provide financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to drivers of autorickshaws and cabs.

“Similarly, we will give house pattas to 25 lakh landless poor by Ugadi next year,” he declared. The Chief Minister said he would like to change the face of hospitals and schools right from village to district level in the next three years. “Village Secretariats will showcase the pictorial representation of the condition of government schools and hospitals under the caption ‘Then and Now’. They will hold mirror to the impact of the reforms we are going to implement. There are 44,000 schools in the State and, in three years, we will improve their quality, amenities and infrastructure by working on 15,000 schools a year. We will bring about similar changes in government hospitals,’’ he asserted.

“The illiteracy rate in the State stands at 33 per cent now. In five years from now, the rate will be brought down to zero and Amma Vodi will be the game-changer,’’ he asserted. Each woman who sends her children to school will get Rs 15,000 a year under Amma Vodi scheme.

The Chief Minister said the launch of Village Secretariat system on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is more relevant as empowerment of villages was the dream of Gandhiji. On the occasion, Jagan quoted Gandhi’s quote, “Country will perish if villages perish”. Talking about prohibition in phases, as promised under Navaratnas, he said earlier liquor was available at every street corner, beside temples and schools.

“We have cut down the number of outlets from 4,580 to 3,450 and reduction of 20 per cent of liquor shops a year will bring in total prohibition. There were 43,000 belt shops in the State during the previous TDP government and we have closed them all,’’ he said.

Jagan said the government recruited women constables as part of Village Secretariats to curb illicit liquor sale. Speaking on the occasion, Vijaya Durga, who hails from Ambajipeta mandal, said though she is the daughter of an auto driver, she could complete her education only because of the fee reimbursement scheme implemented by former CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. “I took the Village Secretariat recruitment test and secured a job as Village Surveyor. Without your father, I would not have been able to study engineering and without you, I would not have got a government job,’’ she said.

Jagan to meet Modi on Oct 5

Vijayawada: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet PM Modi during his one-day visit to Delhi on Oct 5. He is likely to raise various issues related to the State. Sources said he is likely to raise the issues related to State bifurcation, reverse tendering of Polavaram project works, review of Power Purchase Agreements, among others.

Number crunching

4.5 lakh: Village and Ward Secretariat jobs.

For a population of 2,000, there will be 10-12 people to look after their needs.

Each Village Volunteer will provide services to 50 households and Ward Volunteer to 100 families

In East Godavari district alone, a total of 44,198 jobs have been provided and, by January, all Secretariats will be fully functional

Number of Grama sachivalayams opened today

A total of 1138 village secretariats were opened on Wednesday

The details: