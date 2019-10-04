All set for Garuda Seva at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has directed all the officials, who are deputed for Garuda Seva duty to provide better amenities to pilgrims, keeping in view the past experience.

Addressing the officers in the TTD control room opposite Rambhageecha Rest House on Thursday evening, he asked them to maintain sanitation in all toilets at Tirumala.

The EO also instructed the officials concerned to ensure that devotees do not face any problems at parking areas and luggage counters.

Earlier, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy briefed the EO on the deployment of officers at various points in Tirumala for Garuda Seva. CVSO Gopinath Jatti was also present on the occasion.

According to TTD sources, 1.5 lakh people arrived at Tirumala by Thursday evening to catch a glimpse of the Lord during the Garuda Seva scheduled to be held at 8 pm on Friday.

Sri Venkateswara Nitya Anna Prasadam Trust has received a whopping 1.29 lakh kg of vegetables from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and AP for making anna prasadam for lakhs of devotees during the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams, said anna prasadam wing special officer S Venugopal.