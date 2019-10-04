Andhra Pradesh Department of Horticulture joins hand with  ITC Limited to improve chilli chilli crop quality

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Agri-Business Division of ITC Limited and the Department of Horticulture have joined hands under a Private Public Partnership (PPP) with an objective to improve the chilli crop competitiveness in terms of production, quality, sustainability and price so as to maximise the value and ensure better price to farmers.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu will inaugurate ITC’s Digital Engagement Centre - a digitally enabled farmers’ help centre operated by trained agricultural graduates, in the city on October 5.

Further, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Integrated Agri-Extension Project will be signed.

The focus of the project is to support the farmers with good agricultural practices and enable them to produce chilli meeting Indian and global food standards and get a better price.