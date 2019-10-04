Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh gets its first SWAT team

Prakasam police set up the special wing with 26 cops, initiative to be replicated in all dists

Published: 04th October 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

SWAT team members demonstrating their combat skills at the Police Parade Grounds in Ongole on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, a first of its kind initiative in the State, was launched in Prakasam district on Thursday. In all, 26 personnel selected for the special police wing have received rigorous training under the supervision of SP Siddharth Kaushal in handling heavy weapons, bomb detection and disposal, hand-to-hand combat and mob control, among others, over the past four months.

The pilot programme was launched in the presence of Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang, SP Kaushal and District Collector Pola Bhaskar at the Police Parade Grounds. “Prakasam district police have given an excellent start to a new initiative that will be implemented in other districts of the State soon. They should be considered as role models. I congratulate the entire Prakasam SWAT team and SP Siddharth Kaushal, who conceptualised the new wing, for their relentless efforts to boost security,” the DGP said. 

The SWAT team enthralled the audience by demonstrating skills essential for tackling terrorist attacks, weapon assembly, control of violent mob and the likes. Later, the DGP presented certificates of merit to the SWAT personnel and their coaches. 

“The training regime set for the SWAT team is similar to that of  NSG and OCTOPUS wings so that the personnel can effectively control violent situations in urban and rural areas,” the SP said.

 Personnel of the special wing were trained by Armed Reserve DSP A Raghavendra Rao, RI U Nageswara Rao and OCTOPUS instructors A Papa Rao and N Srinivasulu at the police training centre in the city. DSPs, CIs, RIs and SIs also took part in the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SWAT Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal mob control D Gautam Sawang Armed Reserve DSP A Raghavendra Rao OCTOPUS Andhra Pradesh Police
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp