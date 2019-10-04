Andhra Pradesh industries and IT minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy bats for youth representation in bra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that youth will be made partners in building the brand image of Andhra Pradesh, Minister for Industries and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said youth are the brand ambassadors of the State.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Thursday after participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Summit, representing the State, he said the State government was striving to enhance the image of the State as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said his department was working on collecting opinions about how to develop industries in an effective way. “Investors are keen to come to Andhra Pradesh. We are giving utmost priority to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs),” he explained.

The Minister said State government was working on establishing special industrial zones in all the 13 districts in the State. “We will gather the new ideas and suggestions from the youth for enhancing AP’s brand image. We will organise a committee to identify such thoughts and to encourage participation cash prizes of Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 10,000 will be awarded to the first three best ideas,”’ said Goutham Reddy.

Earlier, representatives from Hindware and Mitsubishi companies met Goutham Reddy to discuss the scope of investments in AP.