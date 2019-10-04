‘Best prisoner’ awardee ends life in Srikakulam jail 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: A day after receiving the best prisoner award, a remand prisoner committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree in the district jail here on Thursday.

The deceased was N Rama Rao of Appalapeta of Burja Mandal. A case was registered against Rama Rao in January for an alleged murder attempt on his daughter-in-law Ramalakshmi. He had hit her with a stick during an argument in January.

Her husband Parayya was also booked under Section 498. Ramalakshmi who withdrew the case against her husband persuaded Parayya not to secure bail for his father. Consequently, he had been remanded in the district jail.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he received the best prisoner award from the jail authorities.