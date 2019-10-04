Case registered against former Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Allagadda Rural police on Thursday registered a criminal case against former Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargava Ram and 10 others on charges of threatening a person and attacking workers at his stone crushing unit.

According to Allagadda Rural SI J Ramesh Kumar, Akhila Priya and one of her relatives, Shivarami Reddy, are running a stone crushing unit at Kondapur in Allagadda Mandal (40 per cent share for Akhila and 60 per cent for Shivarami Reddy). Apart from the stone crushing unit, Shivarami Reddy also owns a batching plant. With differences of opinion, Akhila Priya asked Shivarami Reddy to hand over the entire crushing unit to her. When Reddy did not pay heed, Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargava Ram interfered and allegedly threatened him.

On September 15, Bhargava Ram and 10 others entered the stone crushing unit and attacked workers with weapons. However, the workers managed to escape unhurt. On September 27, Bhargava Ram forcibly locked the batching plant. With this, Shivarami Reddy filed a complaint against Bhargava Ram. Out of the 11 accused, one was taken into custody and he was remanded.