Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts

In a first, half the members of market committees will be women

Published: 04th October 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After allocating 50 per cent of nominated posts to women, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced 50 per cent quota for fair sex in the appointment of market committee chairpersons. Apart from this, half the members of market committees will be women. 

The process of their appointment will be completed by the end of October. The State government has provided 50 per cent reservation to SC, ST, and OBCs in the market committees.

The Chief Minister also decided to constitute a committee to look into the losses in district co-operative banks and undertake a study by a prestigious organisation on the ways of strengthening the banks.
He instructed officials to digitize primary agriculture co-operative committees’ records and complete the task within a specified deadline.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a review of marketing and cooperative departments, said, “The cooperative banks should be able to decide the prices during cultivation of crops.’’
On the issue of remunerative prices to lentils, pulses, tomato and cotton crops, he said that farmers should not be compelled to sell their produce to middlemen.  

“Ensure that the middlemen system is eradicated completely,’’ the Chief Minister instructed the officials.
“The government is also planning to announce prices of those crops that have no minimum support price (MSP). The prices will be notified at village secretariats and farmers can complain to agricultural assistants for necessary action if they fail to get MSP,’’ Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu told reporters after the meeting. 

Calling for the transformation of Rayalaseema region into a millet hub, the Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to set up a millet board by the end of October. 

The proposed board will take care of marketing and devise agricultural practices to be adopted by farmers for higher millet productivity in the region. 

Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about onion stocks in the State in view of spiralling prices. 
Officials told the Chief Minister that till now 660 metric tonnes of onions have been imported from other States. This helped in bringing down the onion price to `32 per kg, they said.

The Chief Minister also told the officials to help tomato farmers get remunerative price for their produce through market intervention and creating awareness among ryots about marketing opportunities in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy OBCs nominated posts market committee chairpersons Rayalaseema region Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp