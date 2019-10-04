Guntur Municipal Commissioner asks residents to complete voter verification

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha directed the booth level officers and supervisors to complete the voter verification process within two days as per the directive of Election Commission.

The GMC Commissioner who held a review meeting with booth level officers and supervisors here on Thursday asked them to take the help of ward volunteers to complete the voter verification.

The people should cooperate with the booth level officers during verification of voters. Photocopies of Aadhaar, ration and Pan card, driving licence and other documents can be furnished as an identity proof during voter verification. Stern action will be taken against the officials if they show any laxity in completion of voter verification, the GMC Commissioner warned.