Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari appointed Chief Justice of AP High Court 

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, who is presently a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, was on Thursday appointed Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In August this year, the SC collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi recommended Justice Maheshwari’s name for appointment as CJ of the AP High Court.

Justice Maheshwari enrolled as an advocate on November 22, 1985 and practised in the HC of MP at Gwalior on. He was appointed a judge of the MP HC on November 25, 2005.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed Chief Justices to six other high courts.

Justice A Mani Kumar, a judge of the Madras HC, has been elevated as the CJ of the Kerala HC. Karnataka HC judge Justice L N Swamy will be the CJ of the Himachal High Court.

Acting CJ of the MP HC Justice Ravi Shankar Jha has been appointed CJ of the Punjab and Haryana HC. Similarly, Allahabad HC judge Ajai Lamba has been elevated as CJ of the Gauhati High Court.

The President also went with the collegium on the transfer of Telangana High Court judge Justice Sanjay Kumar to the Punjab and Haryana HC.