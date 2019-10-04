Home States Andhra Pradesh

Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari appointed Chief Justice of AP High Court 

Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, who is presently a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, was on Thursday appointed Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Published: 04th October 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, who is presently a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, was on Thursday appointed Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In August this year, the SC collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi recommended Justice Maheshwari’s name for appointment as CJ of the AP High Court. 

Justice Maheshwari enrolled as an advocate on November 22, 1985 and practised in the HC of MP at Gwalior on. He was appointed a judge of the MP HC on November 25, 2005. 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed Chief Justices to six other high courts.

Justice A Mani Kumar, a judge of the Madras HC, has been elevated as the CJ of the Kerala HC. Karnataka HC judge Justice L N Swamy will be the CJ of the Himachal High Court.

Acting CJ of the MP HC Justice Ravi Shankar Jha has been appointed CJ of the Punjab and Haryana HC. Similarly, Allahabad HC judge Ajai Lamba has been elevated as CJ of the Gauhati High Court.
The President also went with the collegium on the transfer of Telangana High Court judge Justice Sanjay Kumar to the Punjab and Haryana HC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi AP High Court
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp