Lord Malayappa rides Kalpavriksha Vahanam

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Thousands of devotees witnessed the procession of ‘Kalpavriksha Vahanam’ organised on Thursday on the fourth day of Brahmotsavams.

The processional deity, Lord Malayappa Swamy, flanked on either side by His two divine consorts, was carried in a grand procession around the mada streets of the hill temple atop the golden ‘Kalpavriksha (Tree of boons) Vahanam’. Other heavenly objects like Kamadhenu and Chintamani also formed part of the assemblage atop the ‘vahanam.’

According to mythology, the celestial tree — Kalpavriksha — is a divine component that had surfaced during the churning of the milky ocean (Ksheera Sagaram) even before the inception of the universe. Later in the afternoon for the third consecutive day, ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ was performed to the deities inside the temple.

The procession of ‘Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam’ was taken out in the night.