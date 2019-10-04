‘Operation Vasishta’ to retrieve capsized boat in Godavari called off temporarily

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The operation to retrieve capsized tourist boat Royal Vasishta has been called off due to heavy water current in River Godavari.

The district officials on Thursday directed Kakinada-based Balaji Marines, which was roped in to salvage the sunken boat, to stop its operation temporarily after heavy rain in the upstream Agency areas, which has increased the floodwater level and created swirls at Katchaluru in River Godavari where the mishap occurred.

Royal Vasishta was ferrying 77 persons to Papikondalu when the accident occurred on September 15, killing at least 36. Balaji Marines started its operation on Monday. The company tried to lift the boat twice, but in vain.