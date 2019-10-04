Prakasam district regional transport authorities select 8,566 beneficiaries to get YSR Vahana Mitra scheme benefits

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The RTA authorities have selected 8,566 beneficiaries in Prakasam district under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme. The State government will provide Rs 10,000 to the beneficiaries under the scheme.

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, District Collector Pola Bhaskar and MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy will participate in the launch of Vahana Mitra scheme at A1 Convention Centre in the city on Friday.

According to RTA officials, 8,704 auto/taxi drivers-cum-owners submitted their applications through online under the scheme. After scrutiny of applications, the RTA authorities have selected 8,566 beneficiaries. A total of 138 applications were rejected.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the scheme in Eluru on Friday. A sum of Rs 10,000 will be deposited in the accounts of all the selected beneficiaries.

“All the beneficiaries have been informed about their selection under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme. We are also making efforts to send the sanction letters to the beneficiaries through the newly appointed village volunteers and ward secretariat staff,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner B Krishnaveni.