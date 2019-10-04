Rs 10 crore assets unearthed in ACB raid on Panchalingala checkpost on National Highway-44

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a major catch, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Thursday found disproportionate assets worth over Rs 10 crore from a motor vehicle inspector (MVI) of Panchalingala checkpost located on National Highway-44 on the outskirts of Kurnool. The MVI joined the government service in 1994 as assistant MVI and got promoted as MVI. The market value of the assets would be five times more than the assessed value, officials said.

What came as a shock to the officials was that they found that the MVI was maintaining an account and a locker in a bank in Uganda and had also floated two shell companies in the name of his wife. MVI Akkiraju Siva Prasad, was having an account and a locker in the Crane Bank, Uganda, ACB Kurnool DSP M Nagabhushanam said. The shell companies are named Axytree Hotel Private Limited and Sinibids Company Private Limited and are located in Hyderabad, the DSP said. These companies are allegedly floated to divert the illegal money, the officials suspect.

The ACB sleuths conducted simultaneous raids in Kurnool, Tadipatri, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Nagabhushanam said that they conducted preliminary inquiries before conducting raids at the houses of Siva Prasad and his relatives. A case was registered against him for owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and inquiry is on, the DSP said.