Home States Andhra Pradesh

Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana blames previous TDP government for fiscal mismanagement

Talking about the coal shortage in thermal power plants, Botcha said procurement of coal from various sources was underway to ensure no power cuts. 

Published: 04th October 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has alleged that ‘gross mismanagement’ of finances by the previous TDP government led to piling up of debts. Though the exchequer was in a comfortable position to pay the salaries of employees, the minister said the government was finding it difficult to clear the pending bills.

Speaking to the reporters here on Thursday after a meeting with municipal commissioners, the minister said, “The State’s finances are in the red because of the financial mismanagement of the TDP government in the last five years beyond Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM). In MAUD alone there are about Rs 15,000 crore pending bills, making it difficult to sanction new projects. Ever since we have come to power, we are in the process of streamlining the irregularities.” 

To a query on Anna Canteens, the minister explained that his government was in the process of drafting a policy where the canteen would be established near government hospitals. This way, he added, more people could avail the service. “We will shortly announce the policy,” he noted. 

Talking about the coal shortage in thermal power plants, Botcha said procurement of coal from various sources was underway to ensure no power cuts. 

Panel on night shelters soon 

Botcha Satyanarayana revealed that the government would constitute a committee for the establishment of night shelters across the State. The committee would have six members — three officials and three members from NGOs — who would study how many homeless people are there, which areas they are in predominantly, and how many night shelters are needed and where. Botcha said that the committee would submit its recommendations 
in 15 to 30 days

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister TDP government TDP Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management FRBM
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp