Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Architecture and Planning Guntur to host Architecture students' 62nd zonal event

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Architecture and Planning will conduct 62nd zonal event of National Association for the Students of Architecture (NASA) from October 5 to 8 in its campus premises.

College principal Prof S Janaki Rama Murthy said that more than 2,100 architecture students from 60 colleges of Karnataka, Goa, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be participating in the event.

Workshops on brick, metal, bamboo, parametric architecture, seminars on sustainable architecture, vastu vidya and other events have been lined up. Talk shows, formal and informal events will be conducted to bring out the talent of the participants.