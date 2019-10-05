Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Panchayati Raj Minister Ramachandra Reddy announces Rs 10 crore under MGNREGS for every Assembly

He directed the officials concerned to submit proposals pertaining to the construction of compound walls and toilets in more than 40,000 schools. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reviewing the implementation of MGNREGS works with officials concerned, Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy directed district collectors to release Rs 10 crore under the scheme to every Assembly constituency in the State. The total amount  will come to Rs 1,750 crore.  

He directed the officials to review the progress of the works undertaken under MGNREGS every month.
Stating that the department has several plans to develop internal highways, horticulture and fisheries, the minister asked officials to conduct campaigns for drainage cleaning and water purification. 
“Special attention needs to be paid to village secretariats, anganwadis and schools without required infrastructure on a priority basis,” he said. 

Referring to some of the instructions by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the minister said the focus should be on effective implementation of the ‘then and now’ programme of modernisation of schools. 

In order to get more funds from the Centre, Andhra Pradesh should be ahead in NREGS implementation, he stressed. He asked the officials to act immediately if they received any complaint against field assistants.  The focus should be on plantation and eco-conservation, he added. 

Ramachandra Reddy specifically asked the officials to ensure that there was no migration of farmhands, more so in Chittoor district. The officials were asked to take up plantation drives under MRNREGS in Uddanam. Further, he instructed the officials to use MGNREGS workers for the government housing scheme. Village Secretariats should be built under the Giri Seva scheme in agency areas, he said and asked the officials to call for tenders.

District Water Management Authority (DWMA) Project Directors of 13 districts, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, and Commissioner Girija Shankar were present at the review meeting.

