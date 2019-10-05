Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister refutes allegations of irregularities in resurvey of lands

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose has refuted allegations of irregularities in the tender process for resurvey of lands in the State. Putting the files pertaining to the tenders before the media during a press conference on Friday, perhaps for the first time ever, he asked them to check for themselves. He said using the latest technology, data of the land is being gathered and care is being taken to update land records simultaneously.

“Tenders have been called and finalised in a transparent manner without any scope for irregularities. There is no truth in some reports that emerged in a section of media,” he maintained. He said there is a total of 3.31 crore acres of land in the State and the same is being resurveyed.

The minister said if necessary rules will be relaxed in giving housing for the poor. Proposals to give house sites for government employees, priests, imams, pastors, high court advocates and journalists are also under consideration of the government, he said.