Andhra, Telangana women to fight plastic demon

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A group of passionate women from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have come together to combat the ‘demon’ called plastic. After the auspicious Navaratri, which symbolises and celebrates women power, is when ‘Prabhavana’ (emergence in Sanksrit), an all-women jute and allied fibre cooperative society, is set to take its first step towards vanquishing the demon from the abode of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The cooperative society, arguably the first one in the country to have presence in multiple States for jute and allied fibre, besides being the only all-women society, is soon going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jute Corporation of India (JCI) for supplying jute bags to replace the plastic used for serving ‘prasadams’ to devotees by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). “We are 157 women from both the Telugu-speaking States working to bring down the usage of plastic by replacing it with eco-friendly materials,” said Deepa Dhurjati Sanka, the chief promoter of Prabhavana. The cooperative society was registered last month to operate in AP, Telangana and Karnataka.

The society is not only working towards conserving environment, but in the process, is also empowering women by generating employment in rural areas.

“We work with skilled women from both rural and urban areas, so that their talent and work can be brought on to a bigger canavas. We have coordinators in every State who would identify women who make jute bags locally on a smaller-scale and bring them together. The prasadam bags we are going to supply to the TTD will be made only by women,” Deepa along with another promoter Kavita Boinapally explained. Jute will be laminated with food-grade aluminum foil, best suited for perishable foods, for packing prasadam. The MoU with JCI for supplying jute bags to TTD is expected to be signed later this month. The TTD, it is learnt, has sought a supply of 10,000 to 20,000 jute bags a day initially. It will later scale it up.