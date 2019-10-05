Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra, Telangana women to fight plastic demon

The TTD, it is learnt, has sought a supply of 10,000 to 20,000 jute bags a day initially. It will later scale it up.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Deepa Dhurjati Sanka, the chief promoter of Prabhavana (Photo |EPS)

By Jayanth P & S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A group of passionate women from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have come together to combat the ‘demon’ called plastic. After the auspicious Navaratri, which symbolises and celebrates women power, is when ‘Prabhavana’ (emergence in Sanksrit), an all-women jute and allied fibre cooperative society, is set to take its first step towards vanquishing the demon from the abode of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The cooperative society, arguably the first one in the country to have presence in multiple States for jute and allied fibre, besides being the only all-women society, is soon going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jute Corporation of India (JCI) for  supplying jute bags to replace the plastic used for serving ‘prasadams’ to devotees by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). “We are 157 women from both the Telugu-speaking States working to bring down the usage of plastic by replacing it with eco-friendly materials,” said Deepa Dhurjati Sanka, the chief promoter of Prabhavana. The cooperative society was registered last month to operate in AP, Telangana and Karnataka.
The society is not only working towards conserving environment, but in the process, is also empowering women by generating employment in rural areas. 

“We work with skilled women from both rural and urban areas, so that their talent and work can be brought on to a bigger canavas. We have coordinators in every State who would identify women who make jute bags locally on a smaller-scale and bring them together. The prasadam bags we are going to supply to the TTD will be made only by women,” Deepa along with another promoter Kavita Boinapally explained. Jute will be laminated with food-grade aluminum foil, best suited for perishable foods, for packing prasadam. The MoU with JCI for supplying jute bags to TTD is expected to be signed later this month. The TTD, it is learnt, has sought a supply of 10,000 to 20,000 jute bags a day initially. It will later scale it up. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Telangana plastic Navaratri Prabhavana Venkateswara at Tirumala
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp