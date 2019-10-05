Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former YSRC leader Malla Vijaya Prasad demands stand in Vizag stadium after former Indian cricketer Venugopal Rao

Venugopal Rao made his cricket debut at the age of 16 during 1998-99 domestic season. He made his ODI  debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka. 

Published: 05th October 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One of the stands or gates of YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in the city should be named after Venugopal Rao in honour of the first international cricketer from Vizag, said former MLA and YSRC leader Malla Vijaya Prasad. 

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Vijaya Prasad said their earlier pleas in this regard went unheeded and at least now before the end of the Test match between India and South Africa, one of the stands or gates should be named after Venugopal Rao. He lamented that cricket players from Andhra region were not getting their due. 

Venugopal Rao played for India in several One Internationals and it was apt to name the cricket stadium gate or stand after him. If their demand was not fulfilled, they would stage a silent protest at Gandhi statue near the GVMC office, Vijaya Prasad said.

Venugopal Rao made his cricket debut at the age of 16 during 1998-99 domestic season. He made his ODI  debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venugopal Rao YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Malla Vijaya Prasad YSRC GVMC
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp