Former YSRC leader Malla Vijaya Prasad demands stand in Vizag stadium after former Indian cricketer Venugopal Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: One of the stands or gates of YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in the city should be named after Venugopal Rao in honour of the first international cricketer from Vizag, said former MLA and YSRC leader Malla Vijaya Prasad.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Vijaya Prasad said their earlier pleas in this regard went unheeded and at least now before the end of the Test match between India and South Africa, one of the stands or gates should be named after Venugopal Rao. He lamented that cricket players from Andhra region were not getting their due.

Venugopal Rao played for India in several One Internationals and it was apt to name the cricket stadium gate or stand after him. If their demand was not fulfilled, they would stage a silent protest at Gandhi statue near the GVMC office, Vijaya Prasad said.

Venugopal Rao made his cricket debut at the age of 16 during 1998-99 domestic season. He made his ODI debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka.