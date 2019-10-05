Guntur police conduct cordon and search in district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Rural police on Friday conducted cordon and search operations in Tenali and Narasaraopet of Guntur district and took six suspicious persons into custody.

In Narasaraopet, the police seized 25 two-wheelers and five autorickshaws without valid papers, took two persons in custody and asked the locals not to give shelter to suspicious persons.

Another team of police officials, led by DSP K Sreelakshmi, conducted searches at Nandulapet and ET Colony of Eluru and seized 17 motorcycles. Four suspicious persons were taken into custody.

The cordon searches were done as per the directions of SP R Jayalakshmi. The police officials said all the six persons held could not produce their identity cards.