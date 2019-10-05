Married woman attempts suicide near Minister Pinipe’s residence

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A 25-year-old married woman attempted suicide by consuming poison near Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop’s residence after meeting him in Amalapuram on Friday. Identified as Sakhile Malleswari, the woman, a mother of two, had alleged she was assaulted by her in-laws.

A case was registered at Amalapuram police station after she lodged a complaint on Wednesday. The police said she met the minister as she said that despite police counselling, her in-laws had assaulted her. She had met the minister earlier too, to complain about a similar incident, post which he called the police and asked them to take appropriate action.

On the day, she was not satisfied with the minister’s response and decided to end her life by consuming poison. However, the minister’s staff and locals immediately rushed her to KIMS hospital where she was being treated.

Four bodies found

Kakinada: Three bodies were found near Bobbarlanka bridgeand one at Dowleswaram Barrage on Friday. The police suspected that the bodies could be that of Royal Vasishta boat capsize victims. SP Nayeem Asmi said persons who would like to identify the body could contact the police on 63053 99834

Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930