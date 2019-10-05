Media advisor to Andhra Pradesh government Devulapalli Amar gets cabinet rank 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday transferred Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah to Agriculture and Cooperation Department from the existing posting in the Animal Husbandry department. Further, she was given the full additional charge of the animal husbandry department.

In another Government Order issued on Friday, Devulapalli Amar, advisor for national media and inter-State affairs, was assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister. Resident Commissioner AP Bhavan was directed to provide office space in AP Bhavan for Amar in Delhi and Director Protocol to provide office space in Lake View Guest House, Raj Bhavan Road, Hyderabad. P Rajasekhar, working as divisional PRO in the commissioner I&PR office, was appointed Private Secretary to Devulapalli Amar on deputation.

Meanwhile, the State government on Friday gave postings to six additional superintendents of police (ASP) rank officers.

While P Manohar Rao was posted to the Nellore crime department, T Sobhamanjari, who earlier worked in Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E), was posted to the Andhra Pradesh Police Academy (APPA). Also, G Ramanjaneyulu and B Sarath Babu were posted as admin for Anantapur and Prakasam districts respectively. M Srinivas will take charge of crimes division in Guntur Urban and M Venkateswara Rao was sent to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Illegal cracker godown raided in EG

Kakinada: The recent blast at a cracker manufacturing unit, in which five women were killed, in Vetlapalem has alarmed the district administration. As such, raids on such units to identify if they were operating legally have been intensified. On Friday, Peddapuram police, which acted on a tip-off, raided an illegal cracker godown at Vetlapalem and seized the entire stock in the presence of revenue officials. Peddapuram DSP Aritakula Srinivas said the seized items (121 bags of crackers) belonged to Bobbarada Subbarao, proprietor of Indira Fireworks, the unit where the explosion took place on September 30. Stockist B Apparao was taken into custody.