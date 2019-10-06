Home States Andhra Pradesh

11th-century inscription found in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Varanasi Rahul, an assistant professor in KBN College, found an inscription dating back to the 11th century AD on the premises of Visweswara Swamy temple at Appikatla village in Bapatla mandal of the district.

He visited Appikatla as part of his research work on history of Andhra villages. Rahul said the inscription engraved on a black granite pillar belonged to the reign of Velanati Kulothunga Rajendra Chola, who ruled Guntur, Prakasam and Krishna districts during the 11th century AD.

He was a vassal of King Raja Raja Chola II of the Chola dynasty. The inscription dating back to Shalivahana Saka 1094 (AD 1172), provides information about Rajendra Chola, who donated some land and Biruda madas for the construction of the temple and its maintenance.

The inscription written in Telugu script is of Chola style. The inscription also provides information regarding the regnal year of Chola Emperor Raja Raja.

The land was donated for the temple construction by Rajendra Chola during the 26th regnal year of Emperor Raja Raja. But the 1,000-year-old valuable inscription was in a state of neglect.

The Department of Archaeology should take measures to protect the rare inscription, Rahul said.

