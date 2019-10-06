Akula Satyanarayana quits Jana Sena

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former MLA Akula Satyanarayana quit Jana Sena. He is likely to join YSRC soon.

Satyanarayana won from Rajamahendravaram Urban Assembly constituency in 2014 elections on BJP ticket.

Satyanarayana, a Kapu leader, quit BJP before the 2019 elections and joined the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena.

He unsuccessfully contested from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency on Jana Sena ticket. After the defeat, Satyanarayana distanced himself from the party activities.

On Saturday, Satyanarayana, in a letter to Pawan, said he was resigning to the primary membership of the party and also to the post of Rajahmundry Parliamentary constituency secretary with immediate effect.