APSRTC EU supports Telangana counterparts’ strike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The recognised employees’ union (EU) in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has extended its solidarity to its Telangana counterparts’ indefinite strike, launched to press their demands, on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, APSRTC EU secretary P Damodar took objection to the Telangana government for turning a blind eye towards the genuine demands of its employees.

Almost a month ago, the TSRTC employees had served strike notice to the government pressing their demands so that the passengers would not have to face inconvenience during Dasara, but in vain. Instead of threatening the staff by ousting them from their services, the government should consider their plight, Damodar said.

“We will convene a meeting with other unions in APSRTC and gather their support for launching agitations in Andhra Pradesh as part of supporting the strike called by the TSRTC employees,” Damodar said.

APSRTC National Mazdoor Union (NMU) president PV Ramana Reddy condemned Telangana government’s indifferent attitude towards the RTC staff. He demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao intervene in the matter at the earliest.