Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC EU supports Telangana counterparts’ strike

He demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao intervene in the matter at the earliest.

Published: 06th October 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Expressing happiness over the budgetary allocation, APSRTC Employees Union EU general secretary Palisetty Damodhar thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The recognised employees’ union (EU) in the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has extended its solidarity to its Telangana counterparts’ indefinite strike, launched to press their demands, on Saturday. 

In a statement issued here, APSRTC EU secretary P Damodar took objection to the Telangana government for turning a blind eye towards the genuine demands of its employees.

Almost a month ago, the TSRTC employees had served strike notice to the government pressing their demands so that the passengers would not have to face inconvenience during Dasara, but in vain. Instead of threatening the staff by ousting them from their services, the government should consider their plight, Damodar said. 

“We will convene a meeting with other unions in APSRTC and gather their support for launching agitations in Andhra Pradesh as part of supporting the strike called by the TSRTC employees,” Damodar said.

APSRTC National Mazdoor Union (NMU) president PV Ramana Reddy condemned Telangana government’s indifferent attitude towards the RTC staff. He demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao intervene in the matter at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APSRTC Andhra Pradesh APSRTC EU Telangana
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp